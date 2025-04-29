A Redemption Clash in Times Square – World Boxing Association

Boxing is set to deliver a spectacle under the lights of Times Square on May 2nd, as Ryan Garcia and Rolando “Rolly” Romero prepare to collide in a highly anticipated showdown. Known for their flashy styles inside the ring and clashing personalities outside of it, both men are promising a night packed with intensity, emotion, and high-stakes drama.

For Ryan Garcia, this marks a return to action after a turbulent year. His last fight—an apparent victory over Devin Haney—was later ruled a no-contest, leaving a cloud over what could’ve been a career-defining win. Now, as he makes his debut at welterweight, Garcia is on a mission to reclaim the spotlight and win back the trust of the boxing world. With a professional record of 24-1 and 20 knockouts, “KingRy” will once again rely on his blistering speed and sharp technique to try and make a statement.

Across the ring, Rolly Romero brings a pressure-heavy style and one-punch power capable of changing the course of any fight. With a record of 16-2 and 13 knockouts, Romero is also stepping up to welterweight for the first time—a move that adds an element of uncertainty and intrigue to the bout. After losing his super lightweight title in 2023, Romero sees this as a chance to reinvent himself and re-establish his presence as a major force in the sport.

The setting—Times Square—adds a unique energy to an already electric fight. This is more than just a physical battle; it’s a meeting of two personal narratives. Garcia is seeking redemption and the glory that’s eluded him, while Romero is fighting to prove he belongs among boxing’s elite.

With such distinct fighting styles and compelling backstories, this matchup is far more than just another main event—it’s a pivotal chapter in the careers of two men chasing legacy. The world will be watching, and Times Square will bear witness to a night boxing fans won’t soon forget.