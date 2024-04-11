Angelo Leo retained his Continental North America belt at Plant City  – World Boxing Association

Angelo Leo retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America featherweight belt with a victory over Eduardo Baez on Wednesday night in the main event of the Probox TV evening in Plant City, Florida.

The Whitesands Events Center hosted a good evening full of action and good fights, in which Leo was the main protagonist as he took cards of 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 to get a wide unanimous decision.

The American worked very well in all distances and knew how to handle a strong and aggressive opponent to win in good shape and make the second defense of his regional crown of the pioneer organization.

The 29-year-old fighter wants to get a title shot again and is slowly moving towards that. He has adapted well to the new division after fighting for a world title at super bantamweight.

Leo now has a record of 24 wins, 1 loss and 11 knockouts. For his part, Baez has a record of 23 wins, 6 losses, 2 draws and 9 knockouts.




