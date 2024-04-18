WBA grants special permission for Morrell- Kalajdzic for light heavyweight world title fight  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee granted special permission for David Morrell to move up a division and fight for the light heavyweight championship against No. 6 ranked Radivoje Kalajdzic in June of this year.

The pioneer body approved the request of TGB Promotions, representative of the Cuban fighter, whose argument was based on the history Morrell has had with the WBA and all the achievements he has made in his career.

The approval was made with specific conditions, among which is that Morrell must vacate his super middleweight title if he wins his 175-pound bout, which would make him a “regular” champion in the category in which Bivol is Super Champion and will have an undisputed championship bout against Artur Beterbiev in June.

Berlanga mandatory challenger

Meanwhile, the committee decided that with Morrell’s weight move, Edgar Berlanga will be the mandatory super middleweight challenger. The Puerto Rican has just defeated Padraig McCrory in a final eliminator and now he will have the opportunity to be the mandatory challenger by the organization.

Any other situation that arises with respect to these divisions will be resolved by interpretation of the WBA; in addition, this resolution cancels all previous ones that have been published.



