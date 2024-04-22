Ioka-Martinez unification officially announced in Tokyo  – World Boxing Association

This Monday was officially announced the July 7 super flyweight unification bout between the World Boxing Association (WBA) champion, Kazuto Ioka, and the owner of the IBF belt, Fernando Martinez, during a press conference held in Tokyo, Japan.

Both fighters were face to face at the event, which had a large attendance of the press and people linked to the sport in this country. Ioka will look for the unification against the Argentinean at home in a fight that looks pretty even and promises action. The fight will take place at the Kokugigan Arena in the Japanese capital and will pit two of the best fighters in the division against each other.

Both Ioka and Martinez talked about what they expect from the fight and their desire to keep both belts, they also posed for the cameras and promised a good fight worthy of two world champions.

Both have already started their preparation camps, which they stopped momentarily to fulfill this promotional event and once ready they will continue working to reach one hundred percent for the fight.

Ioka, a boxing veteran, has 31 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 16 knockouts. Martinez has a 16-win record, is undefeated and has knocked out 9 opponents.



