Ivana Habazin new interim WBA welterweight champion  – World Boxing Association

Croatian boxer Ivana Habazin overcame Hungarian Kinga Magyar to win the World Boxing Association interim 147 lbs. belt in Zagreb, Croatia.

The local fighter took the fight to the center of the ring from the first bell and as in a dance, her rival accompanied the rhythm and thrilled the audience present at the KC Drazen Petrovic in Habazin’s hometown where she has already completed four presentations.

Habazin made the difference showing his greater experience in fight, taking the distances to evade the counterattacks and returning her in attack to the short with combinations of 3 and 4 blows that Magyar always tried to stop returning the gains to the middle zone, which made difficult the definitions of the rounds. But Habazin was the one who managed to close better, tipping the balance in his favor.

It is to highlight the work done by both in the ring where after the 10 rounds of championship the judges ruled the unanimous decision with cards of 97-93/99-92/98-92 for Ivana Habazin who also won the vacant WBC belt of the division.

Thus, Habazin has 22 victories among which she has 7 knockouts and 5 defeats.



