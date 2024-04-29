Celeste Alaniz is the new WBA Flyweight World Champion – World Boxing Association

In a rematch, the boxer from Argentina, Celeste “Chucky” Alaniz, was crowned World Boxing Association Champion at 112 lbs. with a split decision victory in Fresno, California this Saturday.

The first meeting between the two had left doubts in the final decision in favor of Olympian Marlen Esparza and after long negotiations they managed to meet again.

Their exchange was even more intense than the first time, being equally the siege and pressure of “La Chucky” who knew how to give rhythm to the fight while Esparza sought to impose her technicality through the use of her legs and trying to find the long distance to put in check the Argentinian fighter who never let herself be impressed.

Finally, the judges decreed the win in a split 92-98/97-93/96-94 to give the exciting victory to Celeste Alaniz who now increased her record to 15 wins – 1 loss, 6 knockouts.



