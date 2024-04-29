Haghighat Joo dethrones Bautista in Toronto  – World Boxing Association

Jessica Haghighat Joo dethroned Maria Guadalupe Bautista this Saturday night during their WBA World Light Flyweight title bout in Toronto, Canada.

The home fighter won a unanimous decision with scorecards of 99/91 – 98/92 – 96/94 after a fight in which she had to work hard to dominate the Mexican and take this valuable win for her career.

Haghighat Joo had to be smart against a tough opponent who intended to defend her crown with an aggressive style. The local used well her movements on the ring and knew how to hit and go out to take advantage as the rounds went by.

The 29-year-old fighter won the world title in her fourth professional fight and remains undefeated since her debut in 2022. Bautista, on the other hand, could not achieve her goal and lost the belt despite doing everything possible to get the victory. Her record now stands at 23 wins – 12 losses, 2 draws, and 6 KOs.



