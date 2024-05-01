Hamza Uddin Ready To Shine In Birmingham

‘Future World Champion’ Hamza Uddin has vowed to wow the boxing world once again as he prepares for a homecoming fight in Birmingham on June 22, live on DAZN.

The bright, British Super-Flyweight prospect produced a dazzling debut performance on Matchroom’s NXT GEN show in Liverpool last weekend when he dispatched France’s Santiago San Eusebio with a devastating third-round stoppage.

Impressed by the 20-year-old’s brilliant beginning in the pro ranks, promoter Eddie Hearn has wasted no time in keeping Uddin active by adding him to next month’s Denny-Cash undercard at the Resort World Arena Birmingham.

And having enjoyed the widespread praise he has been showered with since his bow on Merseyside, Uddin insists his growing legion of fans haven’t seen anything yet.

“I was born for this,” he said, speaking to Matchroom Boxing.

“I only delivered 0.1% of what I can do so just imagine what I can do next.

“I enjoyed every moment in my debut and the week leading into it. It was an honour to make my debut on such a platform and I was focused and motivated to perform in accordance to that.

“I had a lot of expectation on this but I feel I exceeded expectation and thoroughly entertained the crowd throughout.

“I’m critical of myself and my performance was not to my best standard but I’m straight back in the ring in Birmingham on the 22nd June and I’m ready to show my the best Hamza Uddin.”

Reflecting on Uddin’s debut win, Eddie Hearn said: “I absolutely loved it. I was watching it thinking: ‘This kid is a star.’

“I told Sam Jones [Uddin’s manager] he had to stop him and he got a beautiful, viral finisher.

“Sam Jones tells everyone that all of his fighters are going to be World Champion and that they can beat everyone etc, but with Hamza I think he might be right.

“Everyone ringside was smiling, they were excited and that’s what we want. We want performances that make people tune in and puts nuts on seats.

“A perfect professional debut and he’s top of my list. He’s back out on June 22 in Birmingham and we know he’s going to sell a lot of tickets.

“If anything else pops up in the meantime, I’m chucking him on because when you get performances like that, you want to see more and more ASAP.”

Uddin will be in attendance at Thursday’s launch press conference in Birmingham – which you can watch live at 1pm UK time HERE on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.

Tyler Denny (18-2-3, 1 KO) will defend his European Middleweight Title against former British and Commonwealth Champion Felix Cash (16-0, 10 KOs) in the headline fight on June 22.

Belfast’s Welterweight powerhouse Lewis Crocker (19-0, 11 KOs) looks to extend his unbeaten run when he meets Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker (13-2-1, 5 KOs) in what promises to be an explosive match-up over ten rounds, the bitter Lightweight grudge match between slick Newcastle prospect Cameron Vuong (4-0, 3 KOs) and Oxford’s Jordan Flynn (10-0-1, 1 KO) gets a new date and Watford’s Shannon Ryan (7-0) and Newark’s Emma Dolan (6-0, 1 KO) will create history when they become the first women to contest the British Super-Flyweight Title, with Dolan’s Commonwealth Title also on the line.

Muhammad Ali and Ibraheem Sulaimaan join Uddin on a stacked card in the Midlands – with more to be announced soon.