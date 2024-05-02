Stanionis and Maestre completed public training session  – World Boxing Association

Eimantas Stanionis and Gabriel Maestre held a public training session on Wednesday as part of the activities prior to this Saturday’s World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title fight in Las Vegas.

The MGM Grand Garden was the stage where the training session took place, in which all the fighters of the evening that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena and that will have Saul Alvarez and Jaime Munguia in the main fight.

Both Stanionis and Maestre took their turns in the ring along with their work teams to show their physical condition, perform different exercises and talk to the media and fans present at this activity, which has become a tradition on the eve of every big fight in this city.

Stanionis wore his WBA belt and declared that he feels at a great level despite having a long period of inactivity. The Lithuanian returns to the United States and wants to retain his crown, besides leaving a good impression.

For his part, Maestre assured that he wants his revenge after losing to Stanionis in amateur boxing during 2015 and also wants to fulfill his dream of becoming world champion, which gives him double motivation for this confrontation.

Both fighters will participate in a press conference this Thursday and on Friday they will step on the scales for the official weigh-ins.



