Ryan O’Rourke, Danny Gonzalez, Ronny Reyes and John McDonagh Highlight Packed Undercard This Saturday Night at Paramount | Star Boxing

Undefeated Junior Younan Fights for Title in Main Event on “Rockin’ Fights 47”

Huntington, New York (May 7, 2024)—A loaded undercard has been set for this Saturday Night’s “Rockin’ Fights 47” at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.

Star Boxing (Joe DeGuardia) has put together a terrific show to support the previously announced main event featuring undefeated super middleweight Junior Younan taking on Ricardo Luna in a WBA Continental Gold Title fight.

Topping the prelims will be Danny (“El Gallo”) Gonzalez against Danny Murray in a welterweight bout in their New York vs New Jersey showdown.

Gonzalez of Queens, New York is 21-4-1 with seven knockouts. The 34-year-old Gonzalez will be making his 13th appearance at Paramount and has had thriilling battles with former world champ Chris Algieri (Madison Square Garden), Petros Ananyan (Barclays Center) and is recent victory over Keane McMahon on February 23 at The Paramount.

Murray of Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey is 7-7. The 32-year-old has a win over undefeated New Yorker Kenny Robles and is coming off a win over Vinnie Kirley on January 20. The bout will be six rounds.

Also seeing action is undefeated junior welterweight Ryan O’Rourke taking on Michal Bulik in a six-round bout in an international special feature attraction.

A young Irish prospect, O’Rourke (10-0, 3 KO’s) of Dublin, Ireland, will be making his second appearance at The Paramount. In his previous appearance at the storied Star Boxing venue, O’Rourke knocked out Dashaun Johns in seven rounds (May 13, 2023).

Bulik of Poland is 6-6 with one knockout. The 35-year-old Bulik will be making his American debut and hopes to bring home a victory in this special European bout between Ireland and Poland.

In another six-round bout, Ronny Reyes (4-0, 1 KO) of Manhattan, New York (Lower EastSide) takes on hard-punching Bronx based Yeuri Andujar (6-6-1, 4 KO’s). This fight has a Caribbean beat as both have proud Dominican Republic heritage and will be battling for pride in what figures to be an entertaining super featherweight contest.

John (Fighting Irish) McDonagh (1-0, 1 KO) of Queens, NY will take on Tevin Terrance (1-1-1, 1 KO) of Quebec, Canada in a four round super middleweight bout.

Ralph Clemente of nearby Ronkonkoma, Long Island, NY, will look to thrill the hometown fans in Huntington as he makes his pro debut against Kijonti Davis, New Orleans, Louisiana, who has 6 pro fights under his belt, in four round middleweight tilt.

If you can’t make it to New York, watch the fights live on StarBoxing.TV (available on website, Apple IOS, Google, Roku and other platforms. See link further below.