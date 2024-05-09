“Rocky” Hernandez and Daniel Lugo will fight for the WBA regional belt – World Boxing Association

This Saturday’s main event in Aguascalientes, Mexico, will have at stake the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America belt, which will be contested by Eduardo Hernandez and Daniel Lugo at super featherweight.

The event organized by Matchroom Boxing in Mexico will mark the return of Hernandez against an opponent with a great record as Lugo, in a fight that promises a lot of excitement due to the aggressive styles of both fighters.

Hernandez is coming off a loss to O’Shaquie in a world title fight. The Mexican lost by knockout and saw his dream of becoming a world champion frustrated, but now he returns home to get back on track and look for a new opportunity in the future.

He will face Lugo, who is on a good run in his last fights and is coming off a draw against former world champion Mauricio “Bronco” Lara in his most recent bout on February 16. The 29-year-old fighter is full of confidence and knows that a victory would put him in good position for better opportunities.

Hernandez has 34 wins, 2 losses and 31 knockouts. For his part, Luego has 27 wins, 2 setbacks, 1 draw and 18 knockouts.



