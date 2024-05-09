McCaskill and Price set for war this Saturday – World Boxing Association

Jessica McCaskill and Lauren Price are set to step into the ring this Saturday in their main event bout at the Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff. The American will defend her World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight belt against the Briton in a great atmosphere and a very promising showdown.

The champion will be back to defend her crown after her draw against Sandy Ryan on September 23rd in Orlando. The 39-year-old American has been making tough fights, including a loss to Chantelle Cameron when she was granted permission to fight in the super lightweight division to face the then undisputed 140lbs champion.

McCaskill wants to get back to winning ways at welterweight and remain the champion but she won’t have an easy challenge as a visitor this time around.

Price is 29 years old and is an undefeated fighter who made her debut in 2022 and will be getting her first shot at a world title. She is a quality fighter who makes a big jump to face the champion and will try to prove that she is ready for this big challenge.

McCaskill has 12 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 5 knockouts, while Price comes into the fight with 6 wins, no losses and 1 knockout.



