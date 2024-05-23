Mbilli vs Heffron this Friday for the WBA International belt  – World Boxing Association

Christian Mbilli will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) International super middleweight belt against Mark Heffron this Friday night at the Gervais Auto Centre in Shawinigan, Canada.

The Cameroonian will make a new exhibition of his regional belt of the pioneer organization in the main bout of this event and aims to get a new victory that continues to profile him as one of the most interesting fighters of the 168 lbs. today.

Mbilli comes from defeating Rohan Murdock in his most recent fight held last January 13, in Quebec. On that occasion he scored a sixth round technical knockout to retain his international crown.

Heffron, a 32-year-old Briton, will be making his first fight outside of Europe and is very excited about the opportunity. He has made his career mainly in the UK, but has fights in Spain, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands and Ireland, so he knows what it’s like to fight on the road.

Mbilli has 26 wins, no losses and 22 KOs, while Heffron has 30 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 24 KOs.



