WBA Future of Colombian Boxing returns on June 7  – World Boxing Association

San Onofre, in Sucre, will be the next stop of the WBA Future of Colombian Boxing. On June 7, a new program will be held with young talents fighting in the town’s main square.

Three WBA regional titles will be at stake with the presence of young and talented fighters in different bouts. Albeiro Paredes will be defending his Fedecaribe super featherweight belt against Jeremy Triana in the main event.

On the other hand, the Fedelatin female heavyweight belt will be disputed between Minellis Blanco and Celia Rosa Sierra in an unprecedented confrontation for the weight and title to be played on Colombian soil.

In addition, Carlos Utria will return to the ring to face Isaac Hernandez in a fight for the Fedecaribe super lightweight belt, while Jhan Carlos Ubarnes will face Rodrigo Caraballo in a 10 round welterweight bout.

The event will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the World Boxing Association and more fights will be confirmed soon.

The event will feature amateur and professional boxing in a mixed card that promises action and excitement. The WBA continues to support young people from different parts of the world with this type of event and to do its bit for the systematic development of boxing.



