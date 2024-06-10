Davis vs Martin for the WBA belt – World Boxing Association

This week the eyes of the boxing world will be on Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where the World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight belt will be at stake.

Davis will make another defence of his black and gold crown on a special date to commemorate and honour Juneteenth.

Gervonta is coming off a break since May 2023 when he knocked out Ryan Garcia. He will now put his crown on the line and wants to retain his belt to continue on his way to becoming the face of boxing today.

Martin is a tough opponent who will have the biggest fight of his career so far. The 29-year-old southpaw has great boxing tools that he wants to take advantage of and must make a perfect fight if he wants to dethrone the champion.

The bout has already developed a great rivalry with heated face-offs in the promotional process that has had several press conferences and has also heated up with various comments on social media that add an extra bit of motivation for both fighters.

Gervonta has 29 wins and 27 knockouts, while Martin has 18 wins and 12 knockouts.



