Home / Boxing News / Davis vs Martin for the WBA belt – World Boxing Association

Davis vs Martin for the WBA belt – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 3 hours ago Boxing News

This week the eyes of the boxing world will be on Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where the World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight belt will be at stake.

Davis will make another defence of his black and gold crown on a special date to commemorate and honour Juneteenth.

Gervonta is coming off a break since May 2023 when he knocked out Ryan Garcia. He will now put his  crown on the line and wants to retain his belt to continue on his way to becoming the face of boxing today. 

Martin is a tough opponent who will have the biggest fight of his career so far. The 29-year-old southpaw has great boxing tools that he wants to take advantage of and must make a perfect fight if he wants to dethrone the champion. 

The bout has already developed a great rivalry with heated face-offs in the promotional process that has had several press conferences and has also heated up with various comments on social media that add an extra bit of motivation for both fighters. 

Gervonta has 29 wins and 27 knockouts, while Martin has 18 wins and 12 knockouts.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Napoles vs Garcia in Florida on Friday  – World Boxing Association

Napoles vs Garcia in Florida on Friday  – World Boxing Association

Cuban Yosdiel Napoles will fight Venezuelan Wister Garcia for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved