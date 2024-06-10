Canastota Boxing Hall of Fame had a great Induction Ceremony – World Boxing Association

The Canastota Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place this Sunday, June 9, in which fighters Ricky Hatton, Ana Maria Torres, Michael Moorer, Ivan Calderon, Jane Couch and Diego Corrales (posthumously) were inducted into the Hall of Fame in the middle of a great day that was attended by the president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Gilberto Jesus Mendoza.

Mendoza opened the ceremony with some emotional words to all the inductees and the public present at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, and thanked the invitation in addition to congratulate each of the protagonists and talk about the importance they had in boxing.

The event was preceded by the official parade through the streets of Canastota with the presence of thousands of people and volunteers, as well as figures such as Eric “Butterbean” Eisch, Erik Morales, Jorge Linares, Marco Antonio Barrera, Cory Spinks, Sebastian Fundora, Gabriela Fundora, among others, who accompanied the honorees.

It was a day full of emotions that crowned an excellent weekend full of activities and that paid tribute to the history of boxing in 2024.



