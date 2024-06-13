Championships Committee ordered Inoue- Akhmadaliev  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the mandatory bout between super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue and challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev this Thursday, June 13.

The pioneer organization sent the official communication to the parties, to inform both teams that the Japanese monarch must face Murodjon Akhmadaliev and gave them 30 days to negotiate, which will end on July 14.

Championships rule C.10 states that the champion must defend the title against the top contender available within nine (9) months from the date you become champion.

Inoue won the title on 26 December 2023 and his next mandatory defence should be no later than 25 September 2024, so he must face Akhmadaliev.

If no agreement is reached or if either party refuses to sign the fight, the committee may call for an auction under the pioneer body’s internal rules.



