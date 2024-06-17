Toussaint vs Koopman LIVE ON DAZN | Star Boxing

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK (June 14, 2024) Wendy Toussaint fights undefeated Shervantaigh Koopman for the IBO Intercontinental Junior Middleweight title at The Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa at 1:30 PM (EST) tomorrow (Saturday afternoon), .

Star Boxing is pleased to announce that the fight can be seen live in the USA and throughout the world on DAZN. The broadcast will start at 1:30PM and the Koopman-Toussaint fight should take place at approximately 3PM New York time. The fight will also be shown throughout Africa on SuperSport.

The Haitian born Toussaint, 32 of Huntington, Long Island is well known in the New York boxing scene and part of Joe DeGuardia’s highly regarded New York fighting team. Toussaint has been in Africa all week and is hoping to pick up a huge international victory Saturday that will catapult him into the world rankings and a step closer to his world championship dream.

Toussaint, 15-2, 7 KO, was perhaps most impressive in his controversial technical split decision loss to hometown favorite IBF/USBA Champ Ardreal Holmes Jr. Toussaint appeared to be winning the match and breaking down Holmes, but the fight went to the scorecards due to an accidental head butt. The split decision was heavily booed by even the local Detroit partisan crowd. Toussaint’s last fight was an impressive third-round stoppage win on Joe DeGuardia’s famous Rockin’ Fights series at the Paramount in Huntington, New York.

Koopman, 13-0, 9 KO, will be fighting in front of his hometown fans and is the South African super welterweight champion. Koopman is considered to be one of the top prospects on the African continent.

The Koopman-Toussaint bout is the co-main event to South Afirica’s Roarke Knapp (17-1-1, 12 KO) vs Mexico’s Jorge Garcia Perez (29-4, 24 KO) IBO Super Welterweight World Title Fight. The bout is promoted by Golden Gloves (Rodney Berman) and Star Boxing (Joe DeGuardia).