Gervonta excels in Las Vegas and remains WBA champion  – World Boxing Association

Gervonta Davis put on another spectacular performance on Saturday in Las Vegas and knocked out Frank Martin in the eighth round to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight belt at the MGM Grand Garden.

The main event of the night was the best fight of the evening and had Davis featuring a new defence of his black and gold belt with a resounding victory that positions him as the face of boxing today.

“Tank” started the fight cautiously trying to decipher Martin, an uncomfortable and resourceful opponent who began to impose his style from the first round. The challenger took several of the opening rounds thanks to his good movement, jab and counter-punching.

However, Davis showed his ability to adapt and gradually tipped the scales in his favour. From the fifth round on, he began to get to Martin’s humanity with forcefulness and land good body punches to undermine Martin’s mobility.

In the eighth, Gervonta managed to connect a combination when he had Martin on the ropes and a left sent him to the canvas with no ability to recover to seal a great victory in favour of the champion.

The WBA presented a belt with a special inscription on Juneteenth, a date that celebrates freedom.

With the win, Davis reached 30 in his career, while he has no losses and has knocked out 28 opponents. Martin, meanwhile, left his record at 18 wins, 1 loss and 12 knockouts.



