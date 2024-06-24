WBA Future Coyoacan was a success  – World Boxing Association

Coyoacán celebrated a new edition of the WBA Future Champions with a competitive exchange between teams from Mexico and England that lasted two days at the Coyoacán Gymnasium in Mexico City.

With the support of Coyoacán Boxing, took place a new edition of this project aimed at the development and growth of the sport in all corners of the world, and this occasion was very special because of the opportunity to put Mexicans and British fighters face to face in an enriching day.

Teenage and adult fighters competed in amateur boxing fights that were broadcast live on the World Boxing Association’s official YouTube channel in excellent and highly competitive bouts.

The pioneer organization is proud to be part of such important and necessary events for the development of fighters around the world and will continue to work hard to contribute its grain of sand.



