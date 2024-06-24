Roach Jr. defends against Mccrory  in Washington on Friday – World Boxing Association

Lamont Roach Jr. will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight world championship against Feargal McCrory this Friday at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington.

Roach Jr. will be in the first defense of his crown, which he won last November 25 by defeating Dominican Hector Garcia to take the belt from him and become champion.

The 28-year-old American will have a special fight as he will be able to showcase his belt at home. The Washington native will step into the ring in front of his people with the intention of getting a victory that will keep him as monarch, but the challenge will not be easy this time.

McCrory, a 31-year-old native of Ireland, will get his title shot and he intends to take advantage of it. The first part of his career was made between England and his native country, but in 2022 he moved to the United States to continue his path, which has been successful, and now he will opt for the crown of the pioneer body.

In his most recent fight he defeated Carlos Carlson at Madison Square Garden on March 15 and and he is in great shape for the most important fight of his career so far.

Several promotional activities will take place this week, while on Thursday will be the official weigh-in and on Friday they will be ready to step into the ring.

Roach Jr. has a record of 24 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 9 knockouts, while McCrory has 16 wins, no losses and 8 knockouts.



