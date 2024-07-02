Keneally and Rocha face off on July 20 in Brisbane – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association will put the still-vacant women’s 175-pound absolute belt on the line between Che Kenneally and Angie Paola Rocha, next July 20 in Brisbane, Australia.

Kenneally, a 29-year-old native of Sydney, Australia, has had a distinguished amateur career when she began boxing at the age of 15. She has participated in elite world championships having faced, for example, Olympian Lauren Price.

After the pandemic period and the lack of competition, Kenneally made the decision to turn professional. Thus, on March 18, 2023, she made her professional debut with a technical knockout victory in the fourth round against Rhianna Arnold.

In the year of her debut she managed to win two more fights and on March 23rd she defeated Sequita Hemingway again in a rematch. That was her first 8-round fight and being today the number 1 of the WBA ranking in light heavyweight, she has earned the world chance in what will be her 10-round debut. So far she has an unblemished record of 4 fights won with 1 knockout.

On the other hand, the Colombian Rocha arrives with more experience after completing 14 victories, 7 of which have been by knockout, 4 setbacks and 3 draws. She has never fought in 10-round bouts, so it will also be a challenge for the Colombian.



