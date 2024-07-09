Batyrgaziev and Carroll fight for the WBA interim belt – World Boxing Association

Albert Batyrgaziev and Jono Carroll will step into the ring on Friday, July 12 to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim super featherweight belt in Serpukhov, Russia.

The home fighter will face the experienced Irishman in a very interesting and important duel for both fighters, since the winner will have the opportunity to win the interim crown, which will give him the chance to fight the champion of the category, who is currently Lamont Roach Jr.

Batyrgaziev is a Tokyo 2020 Olympic featherweight champion in (that was disputed in 2021) who jumped to the professional four years ago, even before winning the medal. His professional path has been successful and now he finds himself with this opportunity to show his talent and his ability in the paid boxing.

His opponent will be Carroll, 32 years old, who defeated Miguel Marriaga last year and has victories against rivals like Scott Quigg and Andy Vences, so he comes to impose that experience and try to beat the local.

This week they will take the promotional events leading up to the fight and on Thursday they will step up to the scales. Batyrgaziev has 10 wins, 7 by knockout, while Carroll has 24 wins, 2 setbacks, 1 draw and 7 finishes before the limit.