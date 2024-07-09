Gadzhimagomedov and Zhang to fight for the vacant WBA bridgerweight title  – World Boxing Association

Russia’s Muslim Gadzhimagomedov and China’s Zhaoxin Zhang will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) bridgerweight championship on Friday, July 12 in a huge showdown in Serpukhov, Russia.

The fight will be the main event of the night and will put two powerful fighters face to face for the vacant Bridgerweight title. With the title vacant after former champion Evgeny Tishchenko tested positive for banned substances, the two available qualifiers have been called to fight.

Gadzhimagomedov is a Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist in the 91 kilogram category. He turned pro in 2021 and has measured himself against much more experienced opponents with relatively easy victories over all.

Zhang is looking to make another splash in Russia after knocking out Evgeny Romanov on February 10 in a big way. That important away win earned him a starting opportunity and now he wants to repeat the dose in Orleans.

Gadzhimagomedov comes in with 3 career wins, 2 of them by knockout, while Zhang has 12 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 7 knockouts.