WBA Future of Colombian Boxing in San Onofre on August 3rd  – World Boxing Association

San Onofre fulfilled one of the most outstanding WBA Futures last June due to the great turnout and the good audience. After this success, the World Boxing Association’s development program will return to this municipality of Sucre, Colombia, for a new edition next Saturday, August 3.

The WBA Future of Colombian Boxing has been a success and has traveled to several places in the country with the help of different promoters. This time Alberto Agamez Producciones will be in charge of the organization of the event.

Once again the presence of several of the country’s best prospects in professional boxing is expected and, of course, the participation of amateur fighters in a combined amateur and professional boxing evening.

In the next few days the bouts that will make up the program will be announced, which will once again take place in the Main Square of the Municipality and will be broadcast live for the whole world through the official channel of the pioneer organization on YouTube: World Boxing Association.