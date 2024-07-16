Kenneally vs Rocha will fight this Saturday in Australia  – World Boxing Association

Che Kenneally and Angie Paola Rocha will step into the ring next Saturday to contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight world championship at the Southport Sharks AFL Club in Southport, Australia.

Kenneally 29 years old, will have her first opportunity in her career. He made her professional debut last year and has been rising through the ranks with good performances in the category.

Rocha is more experienced and comes from Colombia with the hope of becoming a world champion far from her homeland. The 38-year-old fighter is coming off a loss to Raquel Miller but wants to turn the situation around in a very important fight for her.

Kenneally has 4 wins, no losses and 1 knockout, while Rocha has 14 wins, 4 losses and 3 draws.