Garzon-Guerra clash for the Fedebol title  – World Boxing Association

Esteban Garzon will clash with Deimer Guerra for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedebol lightweight title this Saturday in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The event will have several regional belts at stake and will be broadcast live on YouTube on the official channel of the organization: World Boxing Association.

Garzón, 24, is undefeated fighter whose professional career began in 2022. He has been growing steadily and now he finds himself with a great opportunity to make an important leap in the professional arena.

Guerra, 23, is not going through his best moment since he has lost two of his last three fights but he comes with great motivation to change history and try to take the regional crown.

Garzon has 9 wins, 5 of them by knockout. Guerra has 8 wins, 3 losses and 7 knockouts.