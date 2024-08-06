Canelo and Berlanga meet face to face in New York City  – World Boxing Association

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga met face to face for the first time during the start of the promotional tour before their fight on September 14 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first press conference was in New York, a very important place for boxing and where both men spoke to the media about a new showdown between Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Alvarez was motivated for a new presentation and talked about the atmosphere he expects during the event while showing his World Boxing Association super middleweight belt, in addition to the WBO and WBC versions.

Berlanga, for his part, talked about his motivation and how much he has been waiting for this opportunity. The Puerto Rican declared himself ready for this challenge and assured that he will go out with his hand up on September 14.

The face to face was tense and both were saying things in each other’s ears with a challenging attitude, which drew attention during the ceremony.

The promotion of the fight will continue in the coming days with stops in different cities in the United States. Once this tour is over, both will return to their training camps to continue their preparations.