LUCAS BISWANA SIGNS FOR QUEENSBERRY

FRANK WARREN IS delighted to announce the signing of National Amateur welterweight champion Lucas Biswana to fight under the Queensberry promotional banner.

Lucas, 20, is another product of the prolific Everton Red Triangle gym in Liverpool, where he came through the amateur ranks and is now trained by veteran coach Paul Stevenson alongside professional talents such as WBA world featherweight champion Nick Ball and the British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Andrew Cain.

“I am turning professional with the best promoter there is,” said Lucas on teaming up with the Hall of Fame fight maker.

“I have been boxing since the day I could walk and did Thai boxing until the age of 10, when I moved over to boxing.

“I transitioned and it took a while, then I got thrown in at the deep end at a championship with two fights and got to the National quarter finals, then the schoolboys.

“After that I kept winning and got four National titles, with my latest one being the Senior ABAs at welterweight in April. I had six fights and four KOs, three of them in the first round.

“I am now ready to turn pro and make my mark,” added Lucas, who went on to describe his fighting style, which appears to be a familiar trademark of the Queensberry fighters from the ERT fight factory.

“I am quite explosive, but I can box, definitely and I don’t get hit much, to be honest.

“I am in the best place to learn, with the best team and the best gym in the world.

“My ultimate goal is to be undisputed, not just world champion. I don’t want to be average. I am special and I wouldn’t be in this if I didn’t think I would be world champion.

“I am not like anyone else. I will just show you and I don’t need to talk. My debut will be in October and I can’t wait.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Lucas to the team at Queensberry and I cannot wait to get him started. It is clear that he is an exceptional talent with a formidable style of fighting and we have known about him for a little while now.

“Everybody knows how highly I rate Paul Stevenson and the work he does at the Everton Red Triangle. He develops fighters from scratch in his own way and the results are there for all to see.

“Lucas now joins his teammates Nick Ball, Andrew Cain, Brad Strand and Boma Brown at Queensberry and our Liverpool contingent is the strongest it has been for many, many years and I am confident that more world champions are in the making.”