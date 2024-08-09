WBA-Asia unveils tournament to develop boxing in the region – World Boxing Association

Won Kim, director of WBA-Asia, officially announced a regional tournament to strengthen the development of boxing in the Asian continent to get more solid champions. This presentation was made during the first WBA-Asia convention and was well received by all attendees.

The first phase of the tournament consists of national competitions which will be led by Vietnam, Uzbekistan and China. The tournaments in these countries will start in the round of 16 and will be followed by the boxers who will compete for the WBA-Asia title, a tournament that will start from the quarter-finals in different weight categories that will be defined later on.

These tournaments are intended for boxers who have between zero and five fights, because the intention is to enter into the WBA Future Champions program.

“I am very happy because WBA-Asia, headed by Won Kim, follows the example that we set from the WBA, the systematic development of boxing. Breaking the old model of only sanctioning titles and worrying about making long term tournaments that force the best to face the best,” said Gilberto Jesus Mendoza president of the WBA.

Won is sure that the tournament will be a success, because it has the support of different platforms willing to broadcast it and the local commissions that are betting heavily on its success.