Mendoza met with doctors Walter Lowe and Adan Rios – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) team, led by its president, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, visited the Sports Medicine Institute Memorial Herman, in Houston, Texas, where he held a meeting with doctors Walter Lowe and Adan Ríos.

During the productive day, different topics of sports medicine and different disciplines were discussed. This was President Mendoza’s first activity after his arrival in Houston from Vietnam, where he was at the WBA Asia Convention last week.

Lowe is a renowned sports physician and one of the top knee specialists in the United States. He has worked with a number of NBA and NFL athletes, which has earned him his current prestige.

Rios also has an extensive background in this field and shared different knowledge and ideas with the WBA team, as well as giving his vision on boxing.

Mendoza highlighted the importance of the visit and of being in constant learning as well as sharing with the specialists and touring their offices, where they keep memories of great players such as Hakeem Olajuwon and Tracy McGrady, among others.

The WBA is pleased to have shared with specialists of this stature and will continue to strengthen ties to continue contributing to the sport.