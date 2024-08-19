TyC and DAZNwill  broadcast the WBA KO Drugs   – World Boxing Association

The upcoming edition of the World Boxing Association’s KO Drugs, to be held this August 23rd and 24th in Buenos Aires, will be broadcasted by the Argentinean television network TyC, through its channels TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play, in its series ‘Boxeo de Primera’, and also on DAZN’s global platform.

The KO Drugs will have the world super bantamweight title in dispute between Argentina’s Nazarena ‘Capricho’ Romero and Mexico’s Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta, and the interim women’s flyweight title between Mexico’s legendary Jackie Calvo and Argentina’s Maria Rivera, as well as regional and continental titles.

It will be the third consecutive edition of the KO a las Drogas International Festival at the Casino Buenos Aires in the Argentinean capital.

The party starts in Villa Lugano

The KO Drugs Festival will start this Wednesday, August 21st in the populous area of Villa Lugano, with the worldwide launching of the WBA Kids, or non-contact boxing for kids, boxing initiation and training programme.

This World Boxing Association programme is offered as a proposal for the playful and pedagogical initiation of children and adolescents in boxing.

The day will be completed by an amateur boxing event.

On Thursday, August 22nd, will take place the official weigh-in session of the first day of the KO Drugs, which will feature the Mexican Jackie Calvo and María Rivera for the WBA Interim Flyweight World title, as well as two Fedelatin titles, the heavyweight between Giovanni Scuderi and Jairo Suárez; and the middleweight between Sebastián Papeschi and Giodanny Jiménez.

A tribute for the WBA and ‘Pumita’ Martinez

On Friday 23rd, an emotional ceremony will take place at the Legislature of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, where its authorities will honor the World Boxing Association.

In this framework, the WBA will celebrate the triumph of Fernando ‘Pumita’ Martinez, recent WBA unified super flyweight champion.

The ceremony at the Legislature of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires will precede the weigh-in ceremony of the KO a las Drogas closing show, leaving the stage set for the WBA super bantamweight world title fight between Nazarena Romero and Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta, as well as other international titles.

In this event, Neri Muñoz and Chann Thonson will fight for the WBA Gold Lightweight title, while Omar Díaz and Luis Fernández will fight for the WBA Continental Americas title in the super middleweight division, and Josue Agüero and Deonte Brown will fight for the Fedelatin super featherweight title.

With three decades of uninterrupted work, Ciclo Boxeo de Primera continues to broadcast national and international boxing events on TyC. Thanks to its broadcasts, Ciclo Boxeo de Primera has contributed to spread the activity of this sport and has introduced the national and regional fans to the Argentinean, Latin American and world boxing figures, being a recurrent ally of WBA events such as the KO Drugs.

DAZN, meanwhile, joins as a luxury partner for this evening, offering subscribers of its platform around the world the opportunity to enjoy a first-class program from the capital of the Republic of Argentina.