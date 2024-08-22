Buenos Aires pays tribute to the WBA and “Pumita” Martinez – World Boxing Association

Argentina will pay special recognition to the World Boxing Association on Friday, August 23rd. On that day, the Legislatura de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires will present the WBA president, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, with the recognition of Distinguished Visitor of this capital city.

Gilberto Mendoza will be the guest of honor of the Buenos Aires legislative chamber, representing the WBA family, during the International Boxing Festival KO Drugs, to be held at the Casino Buenos Aires in the Argentine capital this August 23 and 24.

He will be accompanied by the recent WBA unified super flyweight champion, the Argentine Fernando “Pumita” Martinez, who will also receive a well-deserved recognition from Mendoza and the local authorities.

The event will take place at the Legislature in the afternoon.

Argentina is a very important place for the World Boxing Association. Several regional and world titles have been disputed that country, and this weekend, Buenos Aires will host the third consecutive International Boxing Festival KO Drugs. That is why the homage paid by the Legislatura de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires has a special meaning for the pioneer organization.