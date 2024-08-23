Romero and Valenzuela Cuesta for the crown at the closing match of the KO Drugs  – World Boxing Association

Third time’s the charm. Argentina’s Nazarena “Capricho” Romero is looking for her third consecutive WBA super bantamweight world title, when she takes on Mexico’s Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta this Saturday, August 24, in the closing day of the KO a las Drogas International Boxing Festival, at the Casino Buenos Aires in the Argentine capital.

Romero and Valenzuela Cuesta will star in a great program, which will be completed with the bout between Neri Muñoz and Chann Thonson for the WBA Gold Lightweight title; the WBA Continental of the Americas in the super middleweight division between Omar Diaz and Luis Fernandez, and the Fedelatin super featherweight between Josue Aguero and Deonte Brown.

“Capricho” Romero returns to the ring of the Casino Buenos Aires to try to conquer the crown, which eluded her there last year, when it slipped out of her hands during her fight against the Venezuelan Mayerlin Rivas, then holder of the division. A deep cut over Romero’s left eye, due to an accidental clash of heads, forced a stoppage of the bout, which was settled with a draw on the judges’ scorecards.

A few months later, and fighting as a visitor in Mexico, “Capricho” Romero saw her championship aspirations vanish once again, after fighting a war against Mexican Erika Cruz, which ended in a draw on the scorecards.

Only those two draws are on Romero’s record, who has 13 wins. Now, once again at home, “Capricho” will try to be crowned at last.

It will not be easy. Another Mexican is standing in front of her to try to frustrate her purpose. Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta, “La Heredera”, will use all her experience in the ring to conquer the WBA belt that was previously held by her countrywoman Erika Cruz. A matter of honor for the champion tradition of Mexican boxing.

Valenzuela Cuesta comes into the bout with a record of 17 wins and three losses. It will be her second fight outside of Mexico.

In another highly anticipated bout, Argentina’s Neri Muñoz and undefeated Canadian Chann Thonson face off for the WBA Gold lightweight title. Munoz, owner of a powerful punching power, has settled 11 of his 15 wins by knockout, and has suffered only two defeats. Thonson arrives in Argentina with an undefeated record of 16 fights, 13 of which he won by knockout. A promising balance of power.

Two other top fights will be between Omar Diaz and Luis Fernandez for the WBA Continental Americas super middleweight division, and Josue Aguero and Deonte Brown for the Fedelatin super featherweight.

The closing program of the WBA International Boxing Festival KO Drugs will have two bouts, one in the evening and the main event. The latter will be broadcasted by the Argentine television network TyC, through its channels TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play, in its “Boxeo de Primera” series, and also on DAZN’s global platform.