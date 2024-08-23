Home / Boxing News / KO Drugs kicks off in Buenos Aires – World Boxing Association

The historic KO Drugs Festival, promoted by the World Boxing Association in its third consecutive presentation on Argentinean soil, has been officially opened with the first weigh-in day.

The atmosphere began to heat up with all the boxers successfully passing the first test on the scales and with the call of the local press and fans of the noble art.

In what will be the opening boxing evening tomorrow, Friday, August 23rd, at the Casino de Buenos Aires, the women’s world championship stepped on the scale, and María ‘La Chiqui’ Rivera,  weighed 111.2 pounds, while the Aztec fighter Jaqueline Calvo registered 111.5 pounds.

Calvo and Rivera will feature one of the main bouts disputing for the WBA interim flyweight world title. In their head-to-head, the two warriors showed their enthusiasm for this action-promising clash.

The WBA Fedelatin heavyweight title will be fought by Italian Giovanni Scuderi, at 216 pounds, vs face Argentinean Jairo Suarez, who weighed in at 227 pounds.

Friday will be completed with the following fights:

In the second women’s bout of the day, a 10-rounder, Colombia’s Veronica Zuluaga, at 118 pounds (6-1-1, 3 KO), will face local Lucrecia Arrieta, who registered 118.2 pounds (6-7).  In middleweight, a 10-rounder, Sebastian Papeschi of Argentina, who weighed 159 pounds (21-4, 7 KO), will face Diego Ramirez, at 159.7 pounds (25-11-1, 6 KO). In addition, American DeAndre Savage, at 289 pounds (5-0, 5 KO), will face local Esteban Juarez, who scored 282 pounds (6-6-1, 3 KO), in an 8-round heavyweight fight. Colombian Jaime Villegas, at 138 pounds (17-0, 13 KO), and his Argentinian opponent Daniel Combi, at 137.8 pounds (11-9, 1 KO), are set for the 10-rounder.


