There was action in the first date of the KO Drugs in Buenos Aires – World Boxing Association

To support and motivate the boxers of the region, several World Boxing Association regional belts were contested during the first KO Drugs event, which took place at the Casino de Buenos Aires.

Fans witness different styles on a ring framed in an arena that has already become the home of the KO Drugs in Argentina.

The aim is to support the boxers, promoting sporting competitiveness, we enjoyed 6 fights among which the crowning of the Argentinean fighter María ‘La Chiqui’ Rivera stood out. At 44 years of age, she has achieved her dream of winning a world title, in this case the WBA flyweight interim title against the Mexican Jacky Calvo.

With a heavyweight closing in the ring where the Italian Giovanni Scuderi won by knockout in the eighth round against the local Jairo Suarez. Thus, Scuderi remains undefeated with 11 fights and 5 quick finishes.

The rest of the 4 fights showed the spectacularity of the venue with the following results:

Sebastian Papeschi of Argentina (22-4, 8 Kos) overcame his compatriot Diego Ramirez (25-12-1, 6 KO) by knockout in the fifth round winning the FEDECARIBE WBA Medium belt.

Meanwhile, DeAndre Savage (6-0, 6 KO) of the United States, scored a quick third round knockout over Argentina’s Esteban (6-7-1, 3 KO). In this way, Savage won the FEDECARIBE heavyweight belt.

Also, Colombian Jaime Villegas (17-1, 13 KO) saw his unbeaten record come to an end against tough Albiceleste fighter Daniel Combi (12-9, 1 KO), with Combi being crowned FEDELATIN WBA light heavyweight champion by a majority decision of the judges.

In addition, Veronica Zuluaga from Colombia (6-2-1, 3 KO) had a hard fought performance against local Lucrecia Arrieta (7-7). Arrieta celebrated her first belt won on a split decision; the FEDELATIN bantamweight.