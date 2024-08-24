Lucrecia Arrieta won the Fedelatin belt at 118 lbs.  – World Boxing Association

The KO Drugs bouts started on Friday night with the Fedelatin World Boxing Association bantamweight crowning of Argentinian fighter Lucrecia Arrieta, who beat Veronica Zuluaga on the scorecards.

The boxers Arrieta and Zuluaga kicked off an afternoon that, as usual, seeks to promote clean sport and its practice for a better quality of life.

Going from small to big, the local boxer was able to build an effective strategy to complicate the Colombian Zuluaga, who gave her all throughout the fight, making it more entertaining for those present.

Lucrecia Arrieta achieved her seventh win and the first belt in her career after making her professional debut on December 13, 2019 in her homeland and after coming into the fight with the Colombian with 6 consecutive defeats, 2 of which were on foreign soil for her.

Zuluaga, who now completed her record with victories, 3 of them by knockout, 2 setbacks and 1 draw, had arrived a month before to Buenos Aires with the purpose of acclimatizing with the weather and above all to be able to have the adequate preparation from the female sparrings, since in Colombia she only counts with China Solana for her trainings and with the gym partners with whom sometimes it costs the adaptation of men and women. In fact, Veronica recently suffered a slight fracture of the orbital bone below her right eye, which fortunately did not affect her preparation, which she completed in Buenos Aires at Diego Hidalgo’s gym and with the help of the World Boxing Association super flyweight champion, Clara Lescurat.

Arrieta and Zuluaga made an outstanding bout.