WBA opened registration for its trainer course  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has opened registration for its Trainers’ Course, beginning on September 24, to be held in English online for people from all over the world.

The organization enabled a simple and intuitive platform, where students can enter to get all the information and register directly in what will be the third course that is carried out in this way.

All interested parties can access the link at the end of this text to learn more about the content and the rest of the important points required to enroll in the course.

You can find all the information here: