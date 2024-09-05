Hamazaryan and Samedov clash in super featherweight eliminator – World Boxing Association

Armenia’s Zhora Hamazaryan has had some big fights, but on Friday, September 6, his fight against Russia’s Elnur Samedov may be one of the most significant of his career.

With a record of 14 wins, three losses and two draws, Hamazaryan is looking for a headline opportunity against Samedov in Friday’s WBA super featherweight eliminator fight in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Hamazaryan is coming off two key wins over former world champions Francisco Fonseca of Nicaragua and Jorge Linares of Venezuela and makes his comeback on Friday after just over a year of inactivity.

He will face a very tough opponent in Elnur Samedov, who has lost only one of his 19 professional fights.

The 130-pound division is led by American Lamont Roach J., the reigning world champion, and Russian Albert Batyrgaziev, the interim champion.

Hamazaryan Samedov will be one of the headline fights on the bill in Chelyabinsk, Russia, which also includes the WBA Gold Light Heavyweight title clash between Russia’s Sharabutdin Ataev and Argentina’s Brian Nahuel Suarez; and the WBA International bantamweight between Russia’s Vadim Tukov and Magomed Madiev.