Russian Khariton Agrba was crowned as the new WBA Continental Super Lightweight champion, after defeating Argentinean Claudio Gabriel Danef by unanimous decision.

The Russian Agrba gave nothing away during the ten round bout, and finally won on the scorecards by 99-91, 99-91 and 100-90.

With the win, Agrba extends his unbeaten run to 14 wins, nine of them by knockout.

Daneff, from Buenos Aires, falls in faraway lands, leaving now his record at 21 wins, four losses and one draw.