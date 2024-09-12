BACK TO BRUM FOR DAVIES V MASOUD

THE EAGERLY AWAITED super bantamweight showdown between Liam Davies and Shabaz Masoud, with the IBO world championship at stake, will now occur at the BP Pulse Arena (Formerly Resorts World Arena) in Birmingham on Saturday, November 2.

The fight was initially scheduled in July before illness ruled out the champion. Challenger, the undefeated Masoud (13-0, 4 KOs) did see action on the night and subsequently clashed with his rival afterwards as the pair set the scene for a classic confrontation.

Davies (16-0, 8) was last out in Birmingham when he seized his IBO title with a blistering second-round stoppage of Erik Robles Ayala. During his remarkable rise in the sport, Davies has previously become British, European, WBC International, and WBO International champion.

The Undercard and ticket information will be released shortly.

“This is a fight we have been waiting for, and I reckon it will be worth the wait,” said promoter Frank Warren on the Davies-Masoud headliner. “Liam and Shabaz will deliver a top-quality fight, and the rivalry and bad feelings between the pair are simmering. I don’t think they are on each other’s Christmas card list.

Our bumper Birmingham shows have all delivered so far, and I expect more of the same and a huge crowd on November 2.”