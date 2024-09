Josh Warrington Speaks Out About His Future After Laying Down Gloves In The Wembley Ring





Josh Warrington caught up with DAZN about his future in boxing after appearing to indicate that he would be retiring following his defeat to Anthony Cacace in the Riyadh Season Card: Wembley Edition.

@Turki_alalshikh

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#riyadhseasoncard #riyadhseason #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing