Baby Bull Future Champions was a success in Texas  – World Boxing Association

The “Baby Bull” Future Champions had a new edition this weekend by the hand of the World Boxing Association (WBA) in the town of Fresno, Texas, and was attended by dozens of amateur fighters of different ages in an event that was a resounding success.

Organized by former world champion Juan Diaz and his team, the event was attended by the president of the pioneer organization, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, who watched the fights and gave awards to some of the best fighters of the night.

The card was broadcast live on the WBA’s official YouTube channel and is available on YouTube so that any viewer who did not see it live can watch the replay.

Different talents from Texas were in the ring in truly exciting fights and under a great boxing atmosphere that left pleasant sensations.

The program was in its second edition in Fresno and is part of the series of events that the WBA has promoted to help young people from different parts of the world in their development.