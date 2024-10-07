Home / Boxing Videos / Tim Tszyu Las Vegas Media Workout | #MurtazalievTszyu

Tim Tszyu Las Vegas Media Workout | #MurtazalievTszyu

Australian superstar and former world champion Tim Tszyu will hold a Las Vegas media workout ahead of his showdown against unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight World Champion Bakhram Murtazaliev before he headlines PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video action Saturday, October 19 live from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The media workout will also include hard-hitting contender Johan Gonzalez, who duels undefeated Cuban prospect Yoenis Tellez in the 10-round co-main event of streaming action beginning live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

