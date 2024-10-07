Jadier Herrera demolished Flores and is new WBA Intercontinental champion  – World Boxing Association

Cuban prospect Jadier Herrera won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental lightweight belt with a three-round technical knockout over Oliver Flores on Saturday in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The 22-year-old fighter is one of the most exciting 135-pound prospects and proved it again with a dominant performance and a win of the pioneering body’s regional title.

The southpaw remained in control of the fight throughout and worked very intelligently to demolish his opponent. The superiority of his boxing was evident from the first moment and in the third round he landed a knockdown with a body shot that was the beginning of the end for Flores.

Although his challenger got up, it was only to continue receiving punishment, so the fight was stopped and the victory in favor of Herrera was confirmed at the height of that third chapter.

Herrera’s undefeated record extended to 16 wins, 14 of them by knockout, while Flores improved his record to 31 wins, 6 losses, 2 draws and 20 knockouts.