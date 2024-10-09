“Medallita” Jimenez will defend his belt at home – World Boxing Association

David “Medallita” Jimenez will make the first defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight interim championship on December 7 against Nicaraguan Keyvin Lara in his native Costa Rica.

The Polideportivo de Cartago, the city where the champion is from, has been the venue chosen for such a historic fight for local boxing, and will have the local idol in the ring against an opponent of great experience as the challenger.

The event has been called “Fight Fest” and will be an experience whose main course will be the championship fight, but will feature different sports and musical attractions such as amateur fights for children and teenagers, as well as performances by renowned local artists.

Jimenez comes from defeating John “Scrappy” Ramirez by unanimous decision on April 20 to win the title in a great presentation on U.S. soil. Now he will have a great opportunity to display the crown for the first time in front of his people and it is evident that his goal is to keep it in his possession.

Lara is a 30-year-old fighter who has fought as a visitor in countries such as Panama, Dominican Republic and South Africa. His experience is his main calling card and he arrives with the intention of springing a surprise.

Jimenez has 16 wins, 1 loss and 11 knockouts, while Lara has 32 wins, 6 setbacks, 1 draw and 12 knockouts.