Boxing legends supported WBA Future of Venezuelan Boxing  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Venezuela Boxing lived another magical day in its return last weekend during the event that took place at the emblematic Centro Recreacional Yesterday, Turmero, Aragua.

The event was supported by the pioneer organization and also by the great Venezuelan boxing legends who were present at the venue, such as Leo ¨Torito¨ Gámez, Eloy Gómez, David Griman, Johan Pérez. Also, the National Commissioner of Venezuelan Professional Boxing, Isaac Saavedra and the promoter, Rafael Morón.

The WBA Future, after one year of having arrived to Venezuelan soil, has provided opportunities to hundreds of young amateur and professional boxers. Besides, it has live transmission through the World Boxing Association’s Youtube Channel.

An action-packed evening

Among the most striking fights of the evening was the unanimous decision victory in the only female bout, where Yeraldine Liendo (1-3) won her first professional fight against Darly Perozo (2-1), who lost her perfect performance in the ring.

The prospect from Carabobo, Diego Carvajal (4-0) extended his good moment in the ring after defeating José Miguel Lino Torres (0-1), a debutant from Guárico, by knockout in the second round. Likewise, Gleybert ¨Canelito¨ Maia (6-0) from Miranda, won by knockout in the third round against Danny Núñez (3-2) from Guarico.

In the co-featured bout, the Guárico-born José Aray (17-1) won in a hard-fought bout of strategy and technique. Aray went from strength to strength until a strong combination in the eighth round caused the corner of the fighter from Anzoategui, Ronald Gonzalez (2-6) to throw in the towel.

Meanwhile, in the main bout, Brian Rodriguez (7-0) began the actions taking the initiative, walking forward at all times and very aggressive. Before the end of the first chapter, a strong exchange of Rodriguez caused the abandonment of the fight by Gorge Barreto (5-7).