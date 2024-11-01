Beterbiev Boxer of the Month and Tsutsumi Honorable Mention  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee released its October rankings lists, and with them the individual awards, in which Artur Beterbiev was awarded Boxer of the Month and Seiya Tsutsumi took Honorable Mention.

Beterbiev became the WBA new light heavyweight super champion by defeating Dmitry Bivol in one of the most anticipated fights of the year in a close decision on October 12. The Canadian-born Russian puncher had a tough fight but managed to prevail and maintain his undefeated record.

For his part, Tsutsumi dethroned Takuma Inoue of his WBA bantamweight world title in a candidate for fight of the year. The Japanese surprised the world by making a great fight and taking the 118-pound championship to make a name for himself in the elite and give another dimension to his professional career.

The rankings for the month of October are already published and can be reviewed by anyone interested in the official website of the WBA.