Venezuela holds professional boxing convention – World Boxing Association

Venezuela will celebrate its first Professional Boxing Convention from November 5 to 8, a conclave that will gather all the actors of the Venezuelan sport in Caracas to analyze the current state of boxing and design new policies to relaunch its future.

The event is organized by the Venezuelan Professional Boxing Commission, with commissioner Isaac Saavedra at the head of this effort. There will be three days of deliberations through work tables, seminars and plenaries, and a day of boxing to close this first experience.

“We want to offer a meeting platform for all boxing actors, to discuss current issues and thereby create new guidelines for what will be the 2024-2025 season of our management,” said Saavedra, national commissioner of professional boxing in Venezuela.

The Convention will begin on Tuesday with the National Professional Boxing Commission’s presentation on its management results during 2023 and 2024, and the installation of the work tables in which all the technical personnel integrated to the Commission will participate. During this day, there will also be a seminar on assault inspector and bandaging in professional boxing, open to the public.

Athletes and coaches will meet at a working table that will occupy the entire morning of Wednesday. That day will be completed with a medical seminar, and a lecture aimed at athletes, whose theme will focus on the jump from Olympic or amateur boxing to professional boxing.

On the third day, there will be a press conference with the balance of the activities, and the weigh-in and medical check-up ceremony will be held prior to Friday’s boxing event.

The boxing event offers an extensive program, in which several national titles and three WBA Fedebol titles will be in dispute.