Schofield retained his WBA International crown in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

Floyd Schofield retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) International lightweight crown with a unanimous decision victory over Rene Tellez Giron on Saturday night at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Schofield got cards of 118-109, 118-109 and 116-111 to achieve a great victory for his career that allows him to continue to rise and get closer to the elite of boxing.

The American knew he had no easy challenge in the Mexican and had to fight his way through the bout despite his wide lead. In fact, he had to deal with a knockdown in round 11 from which he was able to recover to finish the fight with a big win.

It was a fight in which both went into the exchange, there were good impacts and moments but in which Schofield was always taking advantage thanks to his good boxing and his speed, which helped him win most of the rounds.

With the win, the 22-year-old Schofield reached 18 wins, no losses and 12 knockouts, while Tellez Giron left his record at 20 wins and 4 losses.